Endangered Child Alert canceled after missing Perry County girl found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A missing Perry County 10-year-old has been found safe, according to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.
Investigators say Sapphire Robles was found just over two miles away from where she went missing through rough terrain. A search and rescue crew found her, and she will be checked out by emergency personnel.
An earlier report said Robles was 9-years-old, as reported by TBI. The family of Robles tells investigators she is actually 10-years-old.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for missing 10-year-old Perry County girl Sapphire Robles.
Robles was last seen Thursday in Lobelville, wearing a pink shirt and beige shorts. Investigators say she walked away from the Hinson Springs area, and her backpack was found in a wooded area.
Robles is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 85 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her direction of travel is unknown.
If you have any information, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 589-3911 or call the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.
