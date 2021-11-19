TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 16-year-old Sullivan County boy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County.

According to the TBI, Elijah Wilcox was last seen leaving his Bristol home on Thursday, Nov. 18 wearing khaki pants, a denim jacket and gray shoes.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox, who is missing from Sullivan County.



He was last seen on November 18th, leaving his residence in Bristol.



If you see him, please call the @SCSO_1780 at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/7J5tazv9vx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 19, 2021

Wilcox is described at as 5’10”, 150 lb. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan Xterra with TN Tag 7Z83X4.

The TBI added Wilcox has a medical condition and is without his medication.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.