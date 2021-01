COWAN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing juvenile in Franklin County.

15-year-old Chloe Cheyenne Williams, of Cowan, was last seen Saturday wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and a U.S. flag tee.

In an update Sunday morning, the TBI says Williams was found safe in Cowan.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT:







— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 31, 2021

UPDATE: We're pleased to report Chloe has been found safe in Cowan. Thank you for helping us to spread the word! — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 31, 2021