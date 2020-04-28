TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl from Meigs County in southeast Tennessee.

According to the TBI, Danica Ashley Smith was last seen Sunday and may be with her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle. Ingle is wanted by Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

This Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about where Danica Ashley Smith, or her non-custodial father Daniel Ingle, may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268. pic.twitter.com/y93NzwVtBj — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2020

Smith is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ingle is 50 years old, described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 234 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving a 2002 Ford Explorer with unknown tag.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 334-5268 or call 1 (800) TBI-FIND.