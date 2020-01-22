TBI issues Amber Alert for 4-month-old Lebanon baby

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby in Lebanon.

They say Raymond Lyons Jr. is four-months-old and is missing.

He is believed to be kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale on Wednesday morning.

Raymond was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper in the front.

Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department for Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault charges in relation to this incident.

If you see either one of them, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.