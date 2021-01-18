TBI: Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports an officer-involved shooting occurred in Kingsport Monday morning.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Kingsport, involving the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Carmel Police Department. @TBILeslie will provide additional details when possible. pic.twitter.com/2qn3edbNGv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 18, 2021

TBI tweeted saying the shooting involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department.

More details are expected to be released by the TBI later.

The Kingsport Police Department has asked residents to avoid the areas of Clinchfield Street and West Sullivan Street. Drivers should also avoid the area of Sequoyah Drive.

Officers told News Channel 11’s Sydney Kessler at the scene that there was no search for suspects as of 6:50 a.m.

Officers also said no homes had been evacuated and residents in the area were not in any danger.

