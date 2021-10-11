TBI investigating shooting death of Shelbyville man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating a mysterious shooting in Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon.

Local authorities said a 51-year-old man was found shot to death in his yard on a riding lawnmower in the 3300 block of Sims Road.

At the request of 1th District Attorney General Rob Carter, the TBI was called in to help investigate the case.

The TBI has identified the victim as Thoutha Peter Souphom.

At this time, authorities have not identified a suspect or motive in the case. The TBI will continue to investigate the situation.