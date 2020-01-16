TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday morning.

According to reports, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a suicidal man parked along Highway 31 near the Hancock County and Hawkins County line.

Police say deputies made contact with 54-year-old Charles Nicholls Jr. who was holding a gun to his head. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply with commands. Deputies continued to negotiate with Nicholls for more than half an hour.

According to authorities, the situation escalated, resulting in two deputies firing shots, striking Nicholls. The reasons behind this are still under investigation.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.