TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Grundy County

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County.

It happened Monday in Monteagle.

Police say an officer responded to the scene of a woman with a gun near a market on Highway 41. Preliminary investigation shows the woman — later identified as Angie McFarland, 50 — pointed her gun at the officer.

The officer fired, hitting McFarland, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI agents are now working to independently determine the series of events leading up to the deadly shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.