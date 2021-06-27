TBI investigating officer-involved shooting & aggravated assault in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville, according to a release from Clarksville police.

The release states it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were responding to the scene due to a loud disturbance near Liberty Bell Lane. As officers approached on foot, shots were being fired and an individual was shot.

As the officers approached the scene, an individual armed with a weapon was confronted, causing an officer to fire. Both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The TBI has responded and taken over the investigation.

No other information was immediately released and News 2 has a crew on the way.