TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting in Smyrna.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland confirmed to News 2 that agents were responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting.

According to a release from TBI, around 8 p.m., a man inside the home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street reportedly fired a weapon and woman who was also a resident of the home, was barricaded inside another room.

Officials said Smyrna police responded and entered the home. The man fired on officers and they returned fire, striking him.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. TBI has identified the man as 76-year-old William Lamb.

No officers were injured.

TBI says this is an ongoing investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.