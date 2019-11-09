TBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deputy-involved shooting in Cheatham County.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday along I-24 westbound near mile marker 24.

According to Cheatham County dispatch, the incident started as an attempt to conduct a traffic stop and turned into a pursuit.

News 2 is working to learn who fired the weapon, but dispatchers said there were no injuries reported and a suspect has been taken into custody.

TBI agents are now investigating.

