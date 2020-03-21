1  of  32
Closings
TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI said that one man is dead after an alleged shooting in Franklin County.

This happened Friday around 11:15 p.m. in Franklin County. TBI officials said that a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Winchester Police Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit with 39-year-old Larry Millraney.

They said Millraney allegedly shot into a residence in Franklin County. During the pursuit, Millraney wrecked his car on Highway 130. Officers say as they approached, Millraney tried to get out a weapon. Officers then began firing shots at him, hitting and killing him. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI said this is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

