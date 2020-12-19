TBI investigating after robbery suspect killed in Sevierville officer-involved shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect who was shot and killed during Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as Joshua Hoffpauir, 33, of Sevierville.

The two other suspects that were also hospitalized during the shooting include Mitchell Gagel, 23, of Cookeville and Tiffany Leshay Mynatt, 38, of Mascot.

These updates were provided by TBI Friday evening.

Sevierville Police Department also confirmed the charges Gagel and Mynatt are facing in a news release Friday night.

Gagel is now facing charges of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Mitchell Gagel (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

A mugshot for Mynatt was not available Friday night.

The Sevierville Police Department said Hoffpauir was driving a vehicle with the two other suspects following an robbery at the TJ Maxx located in the city. Officials say their vehicle struck the patrol car driven by Officer Morgan Watts, which caused the officer’s vehicle to hit a concrete bridge barrier. SPD said Officer Watts was injured in the crash and transported to LeConte Medical Center, where he was treated at released.

“The suspect vehicle continued northbound on the Parkway and was pursued by additional SPD and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The vehicle turned east onto Dolly Parton Parkway, at times traveling east in the westbound lanes of travel. The suspect vehicle turned onto Old Newport Highway and eventually became disabled after turning onto Bluegrass Road,” SPD said in the release.

That is where authorities said the shooting occurred Thursday night.

SPD also confirmed four officers are now on administrative leave following the shooting. The following statement was provided by the department.

In accordance with SPD policy, the four SPD officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The officers are Sergeant Justin Armstrong, Officer Mark McNabney, Officer Tyler Hansen and Officer Lance Chandler.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the incident.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday evening near TJ Maxx, located at 617 Parkway just before 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers spotted an SUV occupied by the reported robbery suspects. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended near Bluegrass Road after the SUV became disabled.

Officers fired shots after ordering the three occupants from the vehicle, killing one. The reasons for the use of deadly force are under investigation.

The two other occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.