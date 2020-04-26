TBI investigates Tullahoma officer-involved shooting

TULLAHOMA, Tenn.(WKRN) – Tennessee Burea of Investigations continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in Tullahoma.

According to reports, the incident began at 7:30 p.m., when Tullahoma police responded to a domestic disturbance call in a vehicle, involving a man and his girlfriend. When officers arrived on the scene they attempted to pull over the vehicle but it fled and officers ended the pursuit.

Police say the vehicle was spotted a soon after and attempted to pull it over in the area pf West Waggoner Street and South Jackson Street. The situation began to escalate and one of the officers started to fire his service weapon at the vehicle which hit the man inside.

The man continued to drive into Franklin County. He then stopped and was transported by medics to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.No officers were hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.