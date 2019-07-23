TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

SELMER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the situation leading to an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County.

It happened around midnight Monday at a residence located in the 200 block of Oak Street in Selmer.

Authorities say that while assisting the Selmer Police Department with a domestic related call, deputies reported witnessing a 26-year-old man in an altercation with another male when a weapon was reportedly pulled.

According to the TBI, a McNairy County deputy fired his service weapon, striking the 26-year-old. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.