TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

SELMER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the situation leading to an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County.

It happened around midnight Monday at a residence located in the 200 block of Oak Street in Selmer.  

Authorities say that while assisting the Selmer Police Department with a domestic related call, deputies reported witnessing a 26-year-old man in an altercation with another male when a weapon was reportedly pulled.

According to the TBI, a McNairy County deputy fired his service weapon, striking the 26-year-old. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

