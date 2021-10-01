TBI investigates Hamilton County officer-involved shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred while authorities were attempting to locate a man on the TBI Most Wanted List.

On Friday, officers with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and TBI were looking for 27-year-old James Michael Farris, who had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list earlier in the day.

Officers located Farris in a wooded area behind the 9700 block of Berry Meadow Way, who reportedly had a firearm and pointed it at officers.

A Hamilton County Deputy fired his weapon, striking Farris. He was transported to a Chattanooga hospital, where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

The TBI was requested to investigate by the 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.