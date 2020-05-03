TBI investigate fatal fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are investigating a fatal fire that resulted in the arrest of a Humboldt man.

According to reports, first responders with the Humboldt Fire and Police Department received a call about a smoke odor at an apartment complex on Old Gibson Road. Once on the scene, crews discovered a fire in one of the apartments and extinguished it.

Police say, the body of a victim was located in the residence is believed to be 84 year old Perry Boling. During the course of the investigation officials developed information indicating 34 year old David Riggs responsible for starting the fire.

Riggs was taken into custody on Sunday and is being held on a charge of reckless homicide. He is being booked into the Gibson County Jail with no set bond.