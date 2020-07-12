TBI identifies suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

KOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect was injured following an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

The TBI identified the suspect as 36-year-old Zacharaih Allen.

KPD responded to a domestic-related burglary in progress in the 4300-block of Immanuel street in South Knoxville.

When they arrived, Allen was found on the scene with a knife.

Officers used a taser in an attempt to take the man into custody. However, the taser was ineffective. Allen began to attack officers while armed with the knife.

At that time, a KPD officer fired his department issued handgun, striking Allen. He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. The extent of injuries are unknown.

No officers were injured. The TBI is investigating this incident.

