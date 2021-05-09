TBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to a release from the TBI, officers with the Clarksville Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive for a domestic disturbance involving a shooting.

When officers arrived, they encountered 54-year-old Adonis Traughber, who reportedly came out of the home and fired shots.

Officers then returned fire, striking Traughber. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured in this incident. The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information was immediately released.