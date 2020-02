ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and TBI surrounded a home in Antioch that is said to be apart of a drug investigation.

According to authorities, the home located on Artelia Drive is apart of a bigger ongoing drug investigation. It is one of five locations on which a search warrant was executed.

The investigation is ongoing.





