TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Gallatin 3-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing three-year-old from Gallatin.

Noah Clare has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 6, after his father, Jacob Clare failed to drop him off with family, police say.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 3 y/o Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin since 11/6.



Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/ikczvkOqmg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2021

Investigators believe Jacob left Kentucky with Noah’s cousin, Amberlyn Clare, 16, either late Friday night or early Saturday morning to drop off Noah in Gallatin, TN. Jacob was last seen driving a grey Subaru.

Since then, authorities have been on the lookout for Noah’s cousin Amberlyn, who was reported runaway. Police in Alabama said she may have been seen at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan on Sunday wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Dothan Police at 334-793-0215.