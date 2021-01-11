TBI: Decatur County couple charged with abuse, neglect of vulnerable daughter

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple in Decatur County are being charged with aggravated abuse and neglect of the woman’s daughter, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).

TBI officials say their investigation led them to arrest Belynda Antonette Scott and Carlos Taylor Johnson. They began looking into allegations of abuse and neglect after Scott’s daughter was admitted to a Memphis hospital.

A search warrant was obtained for their home in the 70 block of East Walnut Street. During the investigation, agents said they developed information indicating that between May 1 and December 29, 2020, Scott and Johnson abused and neglected the 21-year-old daughter who relied on them for care.

Scott and Johnson were arrested on January 7. Both are being charged with one count of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult.

They were both booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond as they await their transfer to the Decatur County Jail.