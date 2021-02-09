TBI: Cookeville man, former FOP treasurer indicted for theft

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville man and former FOP treasurer was indicted for theft, according to a release from the TBI.

On February 1, the Putnam County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Stephen Dean Mayberry, of Cookeville, with one count of theft over $10,000.

This all happened following a request in December 2019 from 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway. Agents began investigating financial discrepancies in the account of the FOP Cordell Hull Lodge 10, a group of law enforcement officers who focus on community outreach. During the investigation, agents found information leading to Mayberry as the person responsible for more than $23,000 in missing funds.

On Monday, Mayberry was booked into the Putnam County Jail. He posted $10,000 bond and was released.