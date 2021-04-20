TBI: Cookeville man accused of threatening judge, attorneys indicted by jury

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville man was indicted after being accused of threatening a Sevier County judge and two attorneys, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In February, investigators began investigating Sevier County inmate Tyler Dakota Matthews at the request of the 4th District Attorney General James Dunn.

The investigation revealed Matthews wrote letters to a Sevier County judge and an assistant public defender threatening to harm them. One of the letters also contained threats to an assistant district attorney.

Last week, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Matthews with three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment. He was served in the Sevier County Jail on Monday.

He is currently being held on unrelated charges and remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.