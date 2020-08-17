Authorities: 1 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Williamson County near I-840

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — TBI agents continue to investigate what led to an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon in Williamson County.

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s office attempted to stop a driver for reckless driving near mile marker 31 on I-840.

The driver wrecked the vehicle and as he left the car, pulled a handgun from his pants. TBI says one deputy fired at the man, hitting him in the leg. The man ran into a wooded area before being arrested by deputies.

He was treated at a local hospital and released. He was then booked into the Williamson County Jail, where he faces local charges. News 2 obtained the suspect’s mugshot, but is still working to confirm the man’s identity. No deputies were injured in this incident.

Williamson County authorities said the man is in custody with a $520,000 dollar bond. He is being charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, failure to exercise due care and speeding.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

