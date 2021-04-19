TBI: Carroll County man charged with attempted murder, arson

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Carroll County man was arrested in connection with a fire at a home in Huntingdon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI said 49-year-old Jason Forsythe is responsible for setting a fire at a home on Old Stage Road in Huntingdon. One person was inside the home at the time.

TBI agents joined forces with the Carroll County Fire Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Authorities were able to develop information leading them identify Forsythe as the person responsible for the fire.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail on aggravated arson and attempted first degree murder.

His bond is set at $250,000. No other information was immediately released.