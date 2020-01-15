1  of  2
TBI: Carroll County man arrested, charged with murder

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Cedar Grove man in connection to a homicide in Carroll County.

The 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe says this happened on Tuesday evening. Authorities were investigating the death of Larry Watkins Junior. He was found dead outside of a home in the 600 block of Moss Creek Road.

They say 21-year-old Joseph Wert was a suspect and police secured a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday morning, Wert was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder. He is being held without bond.

