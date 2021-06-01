TBI: Body of missing Gibson County teenager found in Jackson

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said authorities have located the body of a missing woman in Gibson County.

An Endangered Adult Alert was issued for 19-year-old Patti Hathcock on May 29. She was last seen in Jackson on May 27 and has a known medical condition.

The alert was issued under the Holly Bobo Act, which allows for alerts for people 18 and older.

In an update Tuesday, the TBI tweeted Hathcock’s body was located in Jackson and the investigation is active and ongoing.

UPDATE: Authorities have located the body of Patti Hathcock in Jackson. Thank you to those who joined us in holding out hope for a more positive outcome.



The investigation by local authorities remains active and ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bEvV1gox3T — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2021

No other information was immediately released.