TBI: Bedford County woman arrested for arson

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Bedford County woman was arrested for arson following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Danielle Nicole Harris intentionally lit a home on fire in the 600 block of Fruit Valley Road on September 22, 2020.

In January, the Bedford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Harris with one count of Aggravated Arson. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

No other information was immediately released.