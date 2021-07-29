TBI arrests former Benton County deputy on domestic assault charge

Christopher Nolen

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a former Benton County deputy accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Christopher S. Nolen was off-duty at the time of the incident when he assaulted a former girlfriend. He was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of domestic assault.

Nolen was booked into Benton County Jail on $25,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident but has reportedly since been terminated from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

