TBI: Alabama man charged in Marion County homicide

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI said an Alabama man has been charged in the homicide of another man in Marion County.

Officials said the homicide happened on March 22 in Jasper. They said special agents responded to the scene in the 400 block of Elm Street. 911 dispatchers got a call about a shooting at that location.

When officers arrived, they said 24-year-old Corbin Hale had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officials said that Hale and an acquaintance, 27-year-old James Scott had a confrontation. During that altercation, Scott fired a gun multiple times at Hale.

Scott was transported from Alabama and charged with one count of criminal homicide. He was booked into the Marion County Jail. He is being held without bond.