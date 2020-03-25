1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

TBI: Alabama man charged in Marion County homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James Hunter Scott

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI said an Alabama man has been charged in the homicide of another man in Marion County.

Officials said the homicide happened on March 22 in Jasper. They said special agents responded to the scene in the 400 block of Elm Street. 911 dispatchers got a call about a shooting at that location.

When officers arrived, they said 24-year-old Corbin Hale had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officials said that Hale and an acquaintance, 27-year-old James Scott had a confrontation. During that altercation, Scott fired a gun multiple times at Hale.

Scott was transported from Alabama and charged with one count of criminal homicide. He was booked into the Marion County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories