COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted on several charges to their Most Wanted list.

TBI officials say 40-year-old Benjamin Jermaine Sowell is wanted by Columbia Police and the TBI for first-degree murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and more.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Columbia police 931-560-1670, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

No other information was immediately released.