TBI: Agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they’re looking into an officer-involved shooting in Moore County.

TBI officials said it happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at a residence on Powell Hollow Road.

Authorities said they were called to the scene for a report of a suicidal person at the residence. When deputies arrived, they said 55-year-old James Radzvilowicz fired a gun at them. One deputy returned fire, hitting Radzvilowicz. He was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville and treated for his injuries.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. TBI is continuing to investigate the situation.

