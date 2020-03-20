TBI addresses coronavirus related firearm and background check delays across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is addressing concerns residents may have due to delays this week while securing a firearms background check or appeal in the state, and the steps being taken to alleviate the situation.

According to TBI officials, Thursday, The Instant Check System experienced an unusual delay in processing transactions as a result of three things, a sharp increase in background check requests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, limited staff access to TBI facilities as a result of an employee’s positive diagnosis, and an approximately one-hour, unplanned outage in the technical connection needed to process the background checks.

Reports show the increase in background check requests in Tennessee aligns with national trends during the pandemic. TBI processed 14,657 transactions between Thursday, March 12th and Monday, March 16th. During the comparable five-day period, February 13th through February 17th, TBI processed 7,901 transactions.

TBI reported on Wednesday evening, an employee assigned to Headquarters in Nashville tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is recovering at home. The Bureau’s senior management team took safe precautions to avoid the spread in the workplace, which included additional cleaning measures and notifying employees who had contact with the affected employee.



TBI continues to work to adjust employee work schedules in hopes of improving wait times in the days to come amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE