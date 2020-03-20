Breaking News
Metro Nashville Beer Board approves curbside service, delivery of beer in Davidson County
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools

TBI addresses coronavirus related firearm and background check delays across state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is addressing concerns residents may have due to delays this week while securing a firearms background check or appeal in the state, and the steps being taken to alleviate the situation.

According to TBI officials, Thursday, The Instant Check System experienced an unusual delay in processing transactions as a result of three things, a sharp increase in background check requests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, limited staff access to TBI facilities as a result of an employee’s positive diagnosis, and an approximately one-hour, unplanned outage in the technical connection needed to process the background checks.

Reports show the increase in background check requests in Tennessee aligns with national trends during the pandemic. TBI processed 14,657 transactions between Thursday, March 12th and Monday, March 16th. During the comparable five-day period, February 13th through February 17th, TBI processed 7,901 transactions.

TBI reported on Wednesday evening, an employee assigned to Headquarters in Nashville tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is recovering at home. The Bureau’s senior management team took safe precautions to avoid the spread in the workplace, which included additional cleaning measures and notifying employees who had contact with the affected employee.


TBI continues to work to adjust employee work schedules in hopes of improving wait times in the days to come amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell1
Cheatham2
Cumberland1
Davidson101*
Dickson2
Dyer1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton5
Jefferson1
Knox3
Maury1
Montgomery3
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton1
Williamson35
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries40
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)228

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories