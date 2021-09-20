TBI: 7 men arrested in undercover human trafficking operation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced seven men have been charged in an undercover human trafficking investigation.

According to the TBI, investigators set out to catch individuals seeking to purchase illicit sex from minors and recover potential human trafficking victims. During a two-day investigation, authorities posted several online advertisements on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

Seven men were arrested and each face felony charges.

• Michael Blair (DOB 8/5/1953), Sparta: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

• Daniel Dubree (DOB 1/6/1980), Cookeville: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

• Christopher Garcia-Perez (DOB 1/1/2003), Washington, NC: Patronizing Prostitution Of A Minor

• Steven Howard (DOB 4/2/1963), Cookeville: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

• Jonathan McDonald (DOB 12/2/1983), Sparta: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

David McGee (DOB 6/2/1995), Cookeville: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

• Eric Trobaugh (DOB 9/23/1987), Celina: Patronizing Prostitution Of A Minor, Soliciting Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

The two-day operation was led by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Cookeville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

