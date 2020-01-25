TBI: 3 charged with arson after structure fires in 2 counties

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials say that they’ve arrested three people after a series of structure fires in two counties.

On Thursday, special agents joined the investigation. The fires have been happening in Houston County since early December.

They say 26-year-old Alexander Hernandez of McEwan, 24-year-old Michael Tarvis of Erin and 19-year-old Andrew Alexander of Bon Aqua were the people responsible for the fires.

The investigation also revealed that the three were responsible for a structure fire in Dickson County.

Hernandez was charged with five counts of arson and booked into the Houston County Jail on Friday. Tarvis was charged with four counts of Arson and booked into the Houston County Jail. Alexander was charged with five counts of Arson and booked into the Dickson County Jail.

