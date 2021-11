Photos: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Nicole Penn (left) and Wyatt Cook (right). Courtesy of the TBI

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has confirmed that a pair of children previously reported missing in Sullivan County have been located.

Officials said for six-year-old Nicole Penn and seven-month-old Wyatt Cook were found safe.

Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/Gm5Wdff4mw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

An original tweet from the TBI stated that the two were missing out of East Tennessee, but have seen been found.