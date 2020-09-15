TBI: 2 Madison County caregivers charged with neglect after leaving elderly patient in shower, causing severe burns

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said two caregivers in Madison County were charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said 38-year-old Kelly Motes, of Dyersburg, and 38-year-old Victoria Pinn, of Dickson, are facing a Grand Jury indictment with one count each of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

TBI officials said they received information from Adult Protective Services of a complaint of neglect involving a vulnerable adult. Agents then began investigating Motes and Pinn on July 24, 2019.

At the time, both women were caregivers working with an elderly client at a facility in Jackson. During the investigation, agents said on July 21, 2019, the women left a 69-year-old client in a hot shower for an extended period of time. They did not conduct any mandatory checks during this shower, leading to burns that required the patient to be airlifted to a hospital in Nashville for treatment.

Pinn turned herself into the Madison County Jail on September 10. Motes turned herself in on September 14. Both are being held without bond.