TBI: 2 Madison County caregivers charged with neglect after leaving elderly patient in shower, causing severe burns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kelly Motes, Victoria Pinn 2 Jackson County caregivers charged with neglect, Courtesy: TBI

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said two caregivers in Madison County were charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Officials said 38-year-old Kelly Motes, of Dyersburg, and 38-year-old Victoria Pinn, of Dickson, are facing a Grand Jury indictment with one count each of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

TBI officials said they received information from Adult Protective Services of a complaint of neglect involving a vulnerable adult. Agents then began investigating Motes and Pinn on July 24, 2019.

At the time, both women were caregivers working with an elderly client at a facility in Jackson. During the investigation, agents said on July 21, 2019, the women left a 69-year-old client in a hot shower for an extended period of time. They did not conduct any mandatory checks during this shower, leading to burns that required the patient to be airlifted to a hospital in Nashville for treatment.

Pinn turned herself into the Madison County Jail on September 10. Motes turned herself in on September 14. Both are being held without bond.

Victoria Pinn and Kelly Motes, Courtesy: TBI

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories