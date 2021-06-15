TBI: 1 person dead in Centerville homicide

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Tuesday evening homicide on Highway 100 in Centerville.

According to the TBI, agents responded to the 1300 block of Highway 100 where one individual was found deceased. The agency was called in to assist with the investigation at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.

No other information was immediately released and no word on a suspect.