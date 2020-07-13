TBI: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roane County.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 27 near Rockwood. Investigators said Rockwood Police were called to the scene for a domestic altercation between a man and a woman inside a vehicle at that location.

The woman was able to leave the vehicle, and the man continued to drive.

Officers found the vehicle, and after a brief chase, the man stopped on the side of the road. TBI officials said when officers from Rockwood police and The Roane County Sheriff’s office approached the vehicle, the man armed himself with a gun and waved it at officers.

A Rockwood officer then fired, hitting and killing the driver.

TBI has not released the name of the driver at this time.

No officers were injured in this incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team are assisting at the scene.

