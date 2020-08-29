TBI: 1 arrested following kidnapping and rape of woman in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Lake County earlier this week.

Agents said 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Ballard is responsible for the crime that happened Wednesday at a home in Ridgely.

Ballard was arrested Friday night. He’s charged with one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Rape, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Interference with an Emergency Call.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail.