Taylor Swift helps Nashville record store amid COVID-19

News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Taylor Swift offers help to historic Nashville record store, Grimey’s New & Preloved Music amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the pop superstar gave an undisclosed amount to every full-time staffer at Grimey’s and has paid for the next three months of the business’ healthcare costs.

Tayor Swift donated $1 million a few weeks to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in the wake of two devastating tornadoes in the region. 

Along with many other Nashville businesses, following Mayor Cooper’s Safer at Home order, Grimey’s closed its doors on March 22nd.

