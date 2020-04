Taylor Swift helps Nashville record store amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Taylor Swift offers help to historic Nashville record store, Grimey’s New & Preloved Music amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the pop superstar gave an undisclosed amount to every full-time staffer at Grimey’s and has paid for the next three months of the business’ healthcare costs.

Tayor Swift donated $1 million a few weeks to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in the wake of two devastating tornadoes in the region.

Along with many other Nashville businesses, following Mayor Cooper’s Safer at Home order, Grimey’s closed its doors on March 22nd.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.