Taylor Swift donates to Tennessee teen battling cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A teen battling stage four cancer in Knoxville is getting the attention of her idol, Taylor Swift. The pop star gave Trinity Foster, 16, a $10,000 donation to help with her medical bills.

Days later now, Foster and her family still can’t believe the gift, and especially who it’s from.

“It said Taylor Swift. I didn’t think it was real at first, I had to double check, and then I started crying for like 5 minutes,” she said.

The LaFollette teen and patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, is battling stage four bone cancer that she says has spread to one of her lungs. She started a GoFundMe account to help cover medical bills, and says last week, Taylor Swift left a donation.

What’s even more special to her, though, is the singer’s personal note.

“I really didn’t feel good that day, the day that she did that, because I was getting chemo,” she said. But after Swift’s gift, she said, “I was having the perfect day.”

“We are just so thankful and so grateful that she reached out to Trinity because Trinity loves her so much,” said her grandma, Barbara Foster.

Walking inside Foster’s hospital room, it’s clear she’s a Swiftie: The decorations on the door, ceiling and walls perfectly match the theme of Swift’s new album “Lover.” Foster and hospital staff even had an album release party.

“I want to go to the concert, and I really, really, really want her to come here,” Foster said.

She is holding on to Swift’s message of hope to give the teen a hug in person soon, and in the meantime, she’s letting her know just how big of a fan she is.

If you’re interested in donating, you can find Foster’s GoFundMe by clicking here