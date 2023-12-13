NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Happy 34th birthday to Taylor Swift and happy Dec. 13 to all who celebrate.

To honor the undisputed woman of the year, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals asked fans to donate $13 to local animal shelters on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

By now you’ve seen it, Pennsylvania’s own Taylor Swift posing with her rescue cat Benjamin Button on the cover of TIME magazine’s Person of the Year edition. On December 13, you have the chance to be person of the year for animals in need by participating in the viral #TaylorSwiftChallenge and donating to a local shelter in her name. PSPCA

Swift is a famous cat mom to three: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, the last of which was featured with his mom on her TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year cover.

To donate to Friends of MACC, click here.

To donate to Nashville Humane, click here.