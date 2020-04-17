Taylor Swift cancels 2020 tour dates amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Taylor Swift announced Friday that she is cancelling her 2020 tour dates amid COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Swift’s Twitter post she says the decision comes from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020
Taylor Swift’s United States and Brazil tour dates will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with said dates to be announced later this year. Tickets held for each show will be transferred to a new show date without action on the part of the ticket holder.
For concert goers wanting a refund for U.S. shows they will be available starting May 1st.
