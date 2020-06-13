Taylor Swift calls out Confederate monuments on Twitter

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to voice her disapproval of Confederate monuments in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pop music icon Taylor Swift is speaking out on Twitter about her disapproval of confederate monuments on display at the State Capitol.  

Friday afternoon, Swift called out the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust in the Capitol building. She also named the Edward Carmack statue, which was toppled during protests several weeks ago.  

She called these controversial monuments “despicable figures.” She also backed a measure to stop recognizing Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in Tennessee.

Swift had nearly 14,000 retweets in less than an hour.  

