NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Merchandise for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour will go on sale at Nissan Stadium Wednesday and Thursday.

Early sales of tour merchandise will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The merch trailer is parked in Lot R on the south side of the stadium along Victory Avenue.

(Photo: WKRN)

Swift will perform three sold out shows at Nissan Stadium beginning Friday night.

Dedicated fans began lining up outside the trailer at the stadium around 2:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Once items at the trailer sell out, a posted QR code will reflect which merchandise is still available for those wanting to join the line.

Thousands of diehard Swifties will descend upon Nissan Stadium for the sold-out shows for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

If you’re heading to the concerts this weeked, plan to arrive earlier as traffic is expected to be heavy. Nissan Stadium told News 2, “Parking is sold out, so if you do not already have a parking pass, we recommend planning your transportation ahead of time by utilizing rideshare or a parking location outside of the stadium campus.”