Taylor Farms recalls bacon quiche products sold in Tennessee

WASHINGTON (KFTA) – Taylor Farms Illinois, Inc. is recalling approximately 51 pounds of cheese and bacon quiche products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains eggs, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The Jarlsberg cheese and bacon quiche items were produced on June 5, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. individual plastic containers containing “JARLSBERG & BACON QUICHE” with lot code TFIL156A001 and “USE BY: 06/11/19.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21794” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Click here for complete coverage of product recalls in News 2’s Consumer Reports section.