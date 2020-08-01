Tax-free weekend boosts economy, gives parents a much-needed break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of two Tennessee tax-free weekends kicked off Friday.

The first tax-free weekend will apply to things like clothing, school supplies and electronics. The following weekend will offer a tax break at restaurants and bars.

On top of the additional tax-free weekend, families will also be able to save on higher ticket items. Not only is the tax break meant to help parents, but it’s meant to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.

Families wasted no time getting out to stores Friday to gear up for the school year.

“I need long pants and really long socks and I need cleats,” 7-year-old Camden Stewart said.

While Camden is eager to get to playing baseball, his dad is preparing for another school year. He said he’s thankful for the tax break.

“Everybody’s stressed out,” Jordan Stewart said. “I’m sure everybody’s tight on money with the unemployment, stuff like that. So any help people can get is a good thing.”

That’s why lawmakers are working to give families extra some relief this tax-free weekend with double the spending threshold as last year.

“For example, you can purchase an electronic device, like a cell phone or a laptop, for up to $3,000 per item, and then save nearly 10%, which is about $300 you’re going to save,” said Samantha Singer, Public Information Officer at the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

It’s also bringing in business.

“I think our economy has really struggled during this pandemic and I really think people are looking to save on those back to school items,” Academy Sports and Outdoors Operations Manager Loren Shelby said.

This year, Academy Sports is offering new options, like curbside pickup, which parents can also get tax free. It’s also getting people back to work.

“We definitely staffed back up to 100%, we had to get more people for our fulfillment team,” Shelby said.

For some parents, the tax break is more than just monetary.

“Starting school, it’s a lot of parents anyway, so you know, we can just use that extra money that would go to tax and maybe get an extra t-shirt or supplies,” Jordan Stewart said. “It really does help the parents out.”

For a list of what qualifies for these tax breaks, click here.